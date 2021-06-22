Reviewing BigCommerce (BIGC) and Its Competitors

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BigCommerce to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BigCommerce alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for BigCommerce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2161 11359 21227 607 2.57

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.56%. Given BigCommerce’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -60.63 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 53.07

BigCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BigCommerce peers beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.