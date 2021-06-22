Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 34,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 634,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,070 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,329.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.