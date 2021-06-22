Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,620 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 769,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 193,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $527.76 million, a P/E ratio of 410.95, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

