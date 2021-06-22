Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Puma Biotechnology worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.29. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

