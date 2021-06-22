Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $264.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

