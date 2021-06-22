Rhumbline Advisers Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

