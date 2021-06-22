Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

