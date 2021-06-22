Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PHAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,714,941.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,862. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

