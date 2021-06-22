Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
NYSE RIO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 96,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
