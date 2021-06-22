Rivetz (RVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $202,704.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.16 or 0.00631705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.63 or 0.06969853 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

