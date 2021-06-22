Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 180.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 166.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 314,505 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 139.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,065,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

