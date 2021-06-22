Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,116 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,377.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 288,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.