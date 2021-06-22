Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 145.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

