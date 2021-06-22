Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AER opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

