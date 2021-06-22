Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,095 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after purchasing an additional 183,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

