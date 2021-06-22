Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 171,800 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 171,800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.