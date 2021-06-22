Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $60,000 Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 36.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

