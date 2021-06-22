Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $60,000 Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 36.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FPH opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.41.
Five Point Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
