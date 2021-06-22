Roth Capital Begins Coverage on ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.26 on Friday. ADOMANI has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 4.18.

In other ADOMANI news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

