Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.17.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.04 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

