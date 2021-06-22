Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,991 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.49.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

