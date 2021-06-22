RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Down 25.9% This Week

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $107.29 million and $3.66 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.47 or 1.00596147 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

