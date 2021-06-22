RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.85 ($62.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.