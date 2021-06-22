Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 451 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BEPC stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.