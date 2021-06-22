Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 253.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.