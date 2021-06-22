Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of National Health Investors worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.21. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

