Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,893 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

