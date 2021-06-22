salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,622 shares of company stock worth $51,055,456. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $244.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.74. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.