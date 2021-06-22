salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.33.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,622 shares of company stock worth $51,055,456 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.