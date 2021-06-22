Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

