Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

