Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 820,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the quarter. Perrigo makes up approximately 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

