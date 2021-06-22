Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 5,380 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes makes up about 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.43% of The Howard Hughes worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $17,453,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 232,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE HHC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.25. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.