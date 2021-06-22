Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

