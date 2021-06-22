Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.01

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 29576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $91,278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.