Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 7,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

