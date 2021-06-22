Scotiabank Upgrades Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 3.84. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

