Scrypta Trading 46.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $107,504.23 and $134.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,187,095 coins and its circulating supply is 17,387,095 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

