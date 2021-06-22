Sei Investments Co. Buys 55,137 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.