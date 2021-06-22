Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,336 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.