Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $455.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.