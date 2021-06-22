Sei Investments Co. Sells 138,985 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.