Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,510 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $320.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.68.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,056. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

