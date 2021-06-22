Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,934 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

