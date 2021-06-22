Seth H. Z. Fischer Sells 12,000 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,378. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 531.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 584,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

