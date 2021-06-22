Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Board of Directors

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of KR opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

