Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKLKY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Shinsei Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLKY opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. Shinsei Bank has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, and public-sector entities and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing and unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M&A-related finance.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinsei Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinsei Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.