Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY22 guidance to above $6.00 EPS.

SCVL stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,746. The company has a market capitalization of $965.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.69.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.