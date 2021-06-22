ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$59.96 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

