ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

