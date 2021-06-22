ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. 1,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,778. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

