ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.14. 26,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.14. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

